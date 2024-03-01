EUROPE GAS-Dutch prices steady due to ample supply

LONDON, March 1 - Dutch wholesale gas prices were steady on Friday morning due to ample supply and the absence of any strong bullish factors.

The benchmark front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 at the Dutch TTF hub inched up by 0.23 euro to 25.18 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0945 GMT, while Q2 contract TRNLTTFQc1 edged up by 0.37 euro to 25.45 euros/MWh.

"There hasn't been a strong driver for days for prices so (they are) rangebound," a gas trader said.

Temperatures in north-west Europe have been revised higher except for a small decrease between March 5 and 12, LSEG data showed.

Imports from Norway are expected to remain at current levels. Although there is always the risk of extensions to current Norwegian outages or new ones, pipeline, liquefied natural gas flows and storage is ample.

Analysts at LSEG expect the Dutch TTF day-ahead price to stay in its recent range with upside resistance to be found at the 21-day exponential moving average of 25.55 euros/MWh and a support level at 23 euros/MWh.

In Britain, the front-month contract TRGBNBPMc1 was 1.28 pence higher at 63.00 pence per therm.

"Here, LNG (send-out) is a bit lower and there is higher demand," the trader said regarding the British market.

Demand for heating in Britain is forecast to be higher due to slightly lower temperature forecasts than previously and gas-for-power demand is also forecast to be higher due to falling wind output, LSEG data showed.

Peak wind generation is forecast at 11.2 gigawatts (GW) on Friday and 9.1 GW the next day, out of total metered capacity of around 23 GW, Elexon data showed.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 was down 0.55 euros at 55.45 euros a metric ton.

Global energy-related emissions of carbon dioxide hit a record high last year, driven partly by increased fossil fuel use in countries where droughts hampered hydropower production, International Energy Agency (IEA) said.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney)

