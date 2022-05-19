EUROPE GAS-Dutch prices slightly firm amid rouble payment uncertainty

May 19 (Reuters) - Dutch wholesale gas prices ticked higher on Thursday, as the market braces itself for any potential impact from demands for European buyers to pay for Russian gas in roubles.

The Dutch day-ahead TRNLTTFD1 contract was up 2 euros at 93 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0920 GMT, while the benchmark front-month contract for June delivery TRNLTTFMc1 was up 1.18 euros at 93.78 euros/MWh.

"It's fairly quiet in the market and people are just waiting a bit about the roubles story," a trader said, adding details would likely not emerge before the weekend.

Given mild weather and a comfortable gas system, the market could be trading lower, the trader added.

It is widely expected that the first payments under a Russian decree demanding European clients pay for Russian gas deliveries in roubles are due on Friday, but a European Commission guidance said opening accounts in the Russian currency would breach the bloc's sanctions against Moscow.

"The market continues to price in an enormous risk premium ahead of this deadline, with prices across the curve rising yesterday," analysts at Energi Danmark said in a note, adding they expected volatility will remain extremely high the next days.

Half of Russian gas giant Gazprom's GAZP.MM 54 clients have opened accounts at Gazprombank, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday, adding some big companies had already paid for Russian gas under the new scheme.

Russia has cut supplies to Poland and Bulgaria after a dispute over the rouble payment method, while Finland's Gasum, as smaller buyer of Russian gas refusing payment in roubles, is expecting deliveries to stop on Friday or Saturday.

In the British market, the day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 rose 6 pence to 105 pence per therm, while the June contract TRGBNBPMM2 eased by 1.53 pence to 175 pence/therm.

The UK system was 5 million cubic meters (mcm) oversupplied on Thursday despite a drop in Norwegian flows, which should remain curtailed due to maintenance, Refinitiv's analysts said in their morning report.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 fell by 2.39 euros to 82.25 euros a tonne, extending losses from Wednesday triggered by European plans to raise 20 billions euros from selling extra permits.

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo)

