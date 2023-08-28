News & Insights

US Markets
CVX

EUROPE GAS-Dutch prices rise on Australia LNG concern, Norway maintenance

Credit: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

August 28, 2023 — 04:44 am EDT

Written by Nora Buli for Reuters ->

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Dutch wholesale gas prices gained on Monday as concerns persisted over possible industrial action at Chevron's liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Australia, while the British market was closed for the August Bank Holiday.

The Dutch September contract rose by 0.83 euro to 35.61 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0807 GMT, and the October contract traded up 0.59 euro at 38.41 euros/MWh, Intercontinental Exchange data showed.

Workers at a third LNG facility operated by Chevron CVX.N in Australia on Monday voted to authorise the Offshore Alliance of Unions to call a strike if necessary as a dispute over wages and working conditions drags on.

Last week, the Offshore Alliance reached an in principle agreement with Woodside for the North West Shelf LNG facility, Australia's largest.

The unresolved situation at Chevron's Gorgon and Wheatstone sites added to uncertainty that is driving prices higher.

"We expect rising prices today as a formal strike notice could be issued," analysts at Energi Danmark said in a morning note.

Workers can go on strike after a seven-day notice period if no agreement with Chevron is reached.

Together, the Chevron facilities have an annual production capacity of 33.8 billion cubic metres, analysts at Engie EnergyScan said in a weekly report.

"With European gas demand well on track to drop to the 380 bcm level (and even lower), the European gas balance can afford a certain level of drop in LNG supply," they added.

European gas storages are 92.3% full, Gas Infrastructure Europe data shows.

Extensive maintenance at Norwegian oil and gas infrastructure also supported prices, as it led to a fall of 153 million cubic metres (mcm) per day in export capacity on Monday, almost halving total availability, Gassco data showed.NSEA/AM

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 gained 0.19 euro to 85.58 euros a tonne.

Russian gas volumes to Europe https://tmsnrt.rs/3dMnW9G

(Reporting by Nora Buli; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Nora.Buli@thomsonreuters.com; (+47) 21 04 05 56; Reuters Messaging: nora.buli.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.