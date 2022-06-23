EUROPE GAS-Dutch prices mostly rise as Germany triggers phase 2 of gas plan

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Dutch wholesale gas prices were mostly higher on Thursday morning after Germany entered Phase 2 of its three-stage emergency gas plan due to reduced supply from Russia.

The benchmark Dutch wholesale gas contract for July delivery TRNLTTFMc1 rose by 7.25 euros to 133.55 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0848 GMT.

The contract for Q3 TRNLTTFQc1 was up 6.35 euros at 134.15 euros/MWh while the Q4 price TRNLTTFQc2 was 7.50 euros higher at 136.00 euros/MWh.

Germany has entered Phase 2 of its three-stage emergency gas plan due to reduced supply from Russia and high prices but is not yet triggering a clause that lets utilities pass on soaring gas costs to customers, the Economy Ministry said.

Refinitiv analysts said they had a bullish forecast for European gas prices as European governments continue to discuss contingency planning for the shortage of gas caused by the slow down of Nord Stream 1 flows.

"The upside risk is likely to remain for a while before EU governments can find a sustainable solution to the reduced Russian imports and – moreover – the possibility of these imports falling to zero as some suggest," they said.

A gas trader said there was not immediate panic because of summer.

"The system is still coping, but there's not much (gas) left...the market is in a very delicate balance," he added.

Russian gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and through Ukraine were stable, while reverse flows on the Yamal pipeline edged up.

In the British gas market, prices were down on lower gas-for-power demand forecast as temperatures remain stable this week.

The British day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 fell by 23.00 pence to 181.00 pence per therm, while the weekend contract TRGBNBPWE fell by 30.00 pence to 165.00 p/therm.

UK gas-for-power consumption is forecast to drop by 9 mcm to 57 mcm/day for the day-ahead.

National grid data showed the British gas system was balanced today. Peak wind power generation in Britain is forecast at 3.8 gigawatts (GW) and at 7.6 GW on Friday, out of a total metered capacity of 19.9 GW, Elexon data showed.

Flows from Norway to Britain fell by 5 mcm on Thursday to 48 mcm after a compressor failure at Norway's Troll field, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 was 0.1 euros down at 81.82 euros a tonne.

Gas storage levels Europehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3xJpBTF

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad in London, additional reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; Editing by Nina Chestney)

