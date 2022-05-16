EUROPE GAS-Dutch prices fall as supply fears ease

May 16 (Reuters) - Dutch wholesale gas prices fell on Monday morning as Russian gas flows to Europe continued and after the European Commission confirmed EU companies can pay for Russian gas without breaking sanctions, while UK prompt prices rose.

In the Dutch gas market, the contract for next day delivery TRNLTTFD1 fell by 3.00 euros to 90.00 euros per megawatt/hour (MWh) by 0930 GMT and the contract for June delivery TRNLTTFMc1 fell by 7.40 euros to 92.40 euros/MWh.

A trader said the EU plans related to Russian gas payments and price cap discussions at EU level were the likely drivers of the drop.

Late on Friday, the European Commission said EU companies can pay for Russian gas via a new payment mechanism without breaking sanctions on Russia.

The Commission said at the start of May that it would update its previous guidance on payment for Russian gas purchases as several EU governments and large importers said they were not sure if they could be seen as breaking the sanctions regime.

The Commission had said that EU firms would be in the clear if they paid in euros and declared the transaction completed at the moment of the transfer of the euros.

This would prevent them from being involved in dealing with the Russian central bank, which is under sanctions, and which under a decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin has to exchange the euros into roubles before the transaction is complete.

Meanwhile, daily nominations for Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine rose, despite a drop in Russian gas flows into Ukraine, with deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany stable, pipeline operator data showed.

Analysts at Engie's EnergyScan said prices could find technical support around the 91.53 euros//MWh although a drop in Russian flows could see prices return quickly to around 98.00 euros/MWh.

In the British gas market, the contract for immediate delivery TRGBNBPWKD rose by 38.00 pence to 95.00 pence per therm, and the day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 gained 18.00 pence to 98.00 pence per therm.

In Britain, the UK system was 8.9 million cubic metres (mcm) under-supplied on Monday morning, National Grid data showed.

This was down to increased demand from the power sector, Refinitiv analysts said.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 rose by 0.51 euros to 88.99 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; editing by Nina Chestney)

