EUROPE GAS-Dutch prices edge higher on Russian rouble payment conundrum

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Dutch wholesale gas prices rose on Tuesday afternoon after further clarification from the European Commission on whether Russian demands to pay for gas in roubles would breach sanctions reignited market fearsover supply disruption.

The Dutch day-ahead TRNLTTFD1 contract was up 3 euros at 94.90 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1253 GMT having traded down earlier.

The June contract TRNLTTFMc1 was up 3.30 euros at 96.20 euros/MWh.

The European Commission on Tuesday updated how EU companies can pay for Russian gas without breaching the bloc's sanctions against Russia, saying deals could still be done in euros but that opening an account in roubles at Gazprombank was not permitted.

Finland's state-owned energy provider Gasum said it will not pay for Russian gas in roubles and warned Russian gas supplies to the country could be halted.

Russia has cut supplies to Poland and Bulgaria in a dispute over the rouble payment method but several companies had indicated over the past few days they thought they would be able to make payments without breaching sanctions.

French power group ENGIE ENGIE.PA said on Tuesday it was in talks with Gazprom GAZP.MM regarding changing the payment scheme for Russian gas supplies.

Sources on Monday said Italy’s ENI ENI.MI would open bank accounts this week to pay for Russian gas in euros.

Eni on Tuesday afternoon said it would take a decision over the issue of payment for Russian gas in the coming hours or days.

"Italians and Germans interpret their payment plan as compliant with sanctions, Fins take a different view," a gas trader said.

British gas prices were also up amid weaker supply from the country’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals and with strong demand expected.

The British day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was up 17 pence at 112 p/therm and the June contract TRGBNBPMM2 up 15.25 p at 191.25 p/therm.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 rose by 1.88 euros to 91.44 euros a tonne.

