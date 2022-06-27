EUROPE GAS-Dutch prices edge higher, British prices slip on weaker demand

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Dutch wholesale gas prices rose on Monday morning with fears over Russian and liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply buoying prices while British prompt prices fell on weaker demand for gas from power plants.

The benchmark Dutch wholesale gas contract for July delivery TRNLTTFMc1 was up 1.50 euros at 131.20 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0945 GMT, while the August contract TRNLTTFMc2 rose by 3.85 euros to 132.70 euros/MWh.

Russian gas producer Gazprom GAZP.MM said earlier in June that capacity through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, sending gas directly from Russia to Germany would be cut to just 40% due to the delayed return of equipment being serviced by Germany's Siemens Energy SIEGn.DE in Canada.

European leaders such as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have questioned whether the cut in supply is politically motivated rather than a technical issue.

Nord Stream will also undergo regular annual maintenance from July 11 to July 21, sparking concerns about whether flows will restart when maintenance ends.

Traders said fears that an earthquake in Algeria could impact the countries exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports was also bullish for European gas prices.

France said on Monday it is working on energy contingency plans because of cuts to gas flows from Russia, but it has not yet had to put them into action.

Flows via Nord Stream 1 and deliveries through Ukraine remained steady on Monday morning, operator data showed.

Eastbound gas flows resumed via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany over the weekend, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

The British within-day contract TRGBNBPWKD fell by 16.5 pence to 153.50 pence per therm, while the day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was 1.5 pence lower at 145.50 p/therm.

“Fundamental drivers are bearish for DA (day-ahead) … This includes our forecast for lower gas-for-power,” analysts at Refinitiv said in a daily research note.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 edged up by 0.26 euro to 83.69 euros a tonne.

Gas storage levels Europehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3xJpBTF

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; editing by Nina Chestney)

((susanna.twidale@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 5424753;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.