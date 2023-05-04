EUROPE GAS-Dutch benchmark remains at 21-month low on lower demand, high stocks

Corrects figure in paragraph 5 to 30.5 bcm from 305 bcm

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - The European benchmark gas price remained at its lowest level in 21 months on Thursday amid solid inventories, strong flows of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and low consumption due to mild weather and strong winds.

The Dutch TTF front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 was down 0.61 euros at 36.20 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0825 GMT, its lowest since late July 2021, Refinitiv Eikon data showed,

"Storage is at 60.2% in Europe, weather forecasts are coming out with milder temperatures and with more wind in the next few days, Norwegian flows remain strong despite maintenance and LNG keeps flowing in," a European gas trader said.

Rising wind power output and milder weather is also limiting demand for gas to be used in power generation and heating.

Rystad analyst Zongqiang Luo said that with gas storage being 60% full, Europe needs only 30.5 billion cubic meters of gas to be injected to achieve the storage target of 90% by Nov. 1, adding that Asian buyers may not be in a rush to compete with European buyers, given the healthy storage in countries like Japan and Korea.

In Britain, the gas system was oversupplied by 24.2 million cubic meters (mcm) on Thursday, National Grid data showed.

British peak wind power generation was expected at 15.4 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday and at 13 GW on Thursday, Elexon data showed.

The British day-ahead TRGBNBPD1 contract fell by 3.00 pence to 80.50 pence per therm, its lowest level since November 2022, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 eased by 1.26 euros to 83.74 euros a tonne.

How much of Europe’s gas storage is filled https://tmsnrt.rs/3JPbVvW

Russian gas volumes to Europehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3dMnW9G

British and Dutch gas priceshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3WLENLe

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad in London; additional reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; Editing by Susanna Twidale)

((marwa.rashad@thomsonreuters.com; +447823669044; Reuters Messaging: marwa.rashad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.