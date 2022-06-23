Europe gas demand opens way for new West African gas exports -Mauritania

BRUSSELS, June 23 (Reuters) - Europe's move away from Russian gas provides a ready market for a vast project being developed in West Africa, Mauritania's oil minister said on Thursday.

"In this 10-year period from now 'til 2030, priority is given to exploiting all the potential of the country in terms of gas," Abd Esselam Ould Mohamed Salah told the African Energy Forum in Brussels.

"Recent prices have opened the opportunity for Mauritania, Senegal as well as other African countries to export more gas to Europe," he said.

"Europe needs to diversify its supply resources, so that fantastic opportunity - we need not miss it."

The BP BP.L-operated the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim gas project straddling Mauritania and Senegal is due to start production by December 2023, he said.

