Europe fuels sales growth for French train maker Alstom

Sarah Morland
Olivier Sorgho
Credit: REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

French train maker Alstom reported a rise in third-quarter sales on Thursday, bolstered by contract wins in Europe and stronger market clout as it integrates the rail unit it bought from Bombardier last year.

The Paris-based firm reported sales of 3.92 billion euros ($4.45 billion), compared with the 3.71 billion it generated a year ago, adjusting for acquisitions and foreign exchange rates.

The group, which makes trains and signalling systems for urban and regional rail networks, confirmed its guidance for the year ending March 31.

($1 = 0.8811 euros)

