Europe fuels sales growth for French train maker Alstom

Jan 20 (Reuters) - French train maker Alstom ALSO.PA reported a rise in third-quarter sales on Thursday, bolstered by contract wins in Europe and stronger market clout as it integrates the rail unit it bought from Bombardier BBDb.TO last year.

The Paris-based firm reported sales of 3.92 billion euros ($4.45 billion), compared with the 3.71 billion it generated a year ago, adjusting for acquisitions and foreign exchange rates.

The group, which makes trains and signalling systems for urban and regional rail networks, confirmed its guidance for the year ending March 31.

($1 = 0.8811 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Morland and Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

