News & Insights

US Markets
NVAX

Europe expects to decide on Novavax's COVID vaccine in October

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 21, 2023 — 09:53 am EDT

Written by Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Adds details and background in paragraphs 3, 4 and shares in paragraphs 5

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency (EMA) expects to make a decision on Novavax's NVAX.O updated COVID vaccine in October, its director Emer Cooke said on Thursday.

The agency began its evaluation on Aug. 24 and the vaccine was still under review, Cooke said at a press conference.

The EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP) will discuss the shot at its meeting in October, at which the agency "should have an outcome", she added.

Novavax's protein-based shot is also under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Shares of the company were down 3.8% at $6.79 in early trading.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVAX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.