Europe expects to decide on Novavax's COVID vaccine in October

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency (EMA) expects to make a decision on Novavax's NVAX.O updated COVID vaccine in October, its director Emer Cooke said on Thursday.

The agency began its evaluation on Aug. 24 and the vaccine was still under review, Cooke said at a press conference.

The EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP) will discuss the shot at its meeting in October, at which the agency "should have an outcome", she added.

Novavax's protein-based shot is also under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Shares of the company were down 3.8% at $6.79 in early trading.

