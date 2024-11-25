Europe EV battery maker Northvolt files for bankruptcy protection, Reuters says

Struggling Swedish EV battery maker Northvolt filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Thursday after failing to establish a funding plan, Marie Mannes, Alessandro Parodi and Stine Jacobsen wrote for Reuters. The Volkswagen (VWAGY) and Goldman Sachs (GS)-backed battery maker said this past week that it needs $1B-$1.2B in a restructuring effort, the story added. According to the Reuters story, International Energy Agency data show that “China has taken a huge lead in powering EVs, controlling 85% of global battery cell production.” Companies in the EV battery space include: Albemarle (ALB), Tesla (TSLA) and QuantumScape (QS), Nio (NIO), XPeng (XPEV), Li Auto (LI) and BYD (BYDDF).
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ALB:
- Early notable gainers among liquid option names on November 19th
- Early notable gainers among liquid option names on November 13th
- Albemarle price target raised to $133 from $108 at RBC Capital
- Albemarle price target lowered to $127 from $132 at KeyBanc
- Early notable gainers among liquid option names on November 11th
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.