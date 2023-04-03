Europe ETF (OEUR) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, ALPS O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF OEUR is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up 38.3% from its 52-week low of $19.50 per share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

OEUR In Focus

The underlying OShares Europe Quality Dividend Index measures the performance of publicly-listed large-capitalization and mid-capitalization dividend-paying issuers in Europe. The fund charges 48 bps in fees.

Why The Move?

Europe investing has outperformed the United States in the initial phase of 2023. Cheaper valuation, upbeat corporate earnings and still-lower interest rates in Europe than United States have led to the rally. In addition, OEUR has special attraction of dividend payments.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 11.50. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.

