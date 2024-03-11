Europe endorses watered-down draft rules on gig workers' rights

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, March 11 (Reuters) - EU countries on Monday backed watered-down draft rules giving workers at Uber UBER.N, Deliveroo ROO.L and other online platforms more social and labour rights.

EU lawmakers and Belgium had clinched a political agreement last month but subsequently failed to muster enough support from EU countries as France, Germany, Estonia and Greece abstained from voting for the deal.

"Ministers just approved the compromise text on the Platform Work Directive (#PWD). This will improve the rights and conditions of more than 28.5 million Europeans working in the #PlatformWork economy," Belgium, current holder of the rotating EU presidency, said on social media platform X.

Proposed by the European Commission in 2021, the draft rules are aimed at an estimated 40 million gig economy workers in the European Union.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by David Goodman)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.