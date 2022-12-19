Europe Distillates-Diesel cracks weaken on trade values

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Northwest European diesel barge profit margins fell to around $39 a barrel on Monday on lower trade prices and as underlying crude values rose.

* Germany's economy ministry is optimistic that Kazakh oil can help supplement replacement crude oil shipments for the eastern German refinery at Schwedt that will no longer import Russian oil under European Union sanctions, it said on Monday.

* China's diesel and gasoline exports continued to surge in November, hitting their highest levels since June and May 2021 respectively, as refiners dashed to use up their 2022 export quotas and sell down rising inventory.

* Gasoil stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area were up 2% in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. ARA/

* Gasoil stocks also rose as buyers imported more from Russia ahead of a Feb. 5 ban on imports of refined Russian products, van Wageningen said.

* But overall diesel imports this month are set to fall compared with November.

* Diesel imports into Europe are so far set at 5.79 million tonnes in December, compared with a record total of 7.18 million in November, Refinitiv data showed.

Trades

Bids

Offers

Previous Session

Seller

Buyer

0.1 GO Barge

diffs fob ARA per tonne GO-ED-ARA

0.1 GO Cargo

diffs cif NWE per tonne GO-CND-NWE

0.1 GO Cargo

diffs cif Med per tonne GO-CND-MED

50ppm barge diffs fob ARA per tonne

GO50PPM-ED-ARA

Diesel

Jan +9-$10

Jan +$9-16

Jan +$9

Glencore

Vitol

Diesel cargo

diffs cif NWE

Per tonne

ULSD10-ANYD-NWE

CCM +$8

BP

Trafigura

Diesel cargo

diffs cif Med

per tonne

DL-CIFD-MED

Jet fuel

Jan +$66

Jan +$65, Feb +$78

Jet fuel cargo

cif NWE per tonne

JET-CD-NWE

Jan +$60

Fuel Oil

0.5% barge fob ARA per tonne

$496-$497

$479-$482

Shell, Exxon, Mercuria

Mercuria, OEI, BP

3.5% barge

fob ARA per tonne HFO-ARA

$331-$333

Gunvor

BP, Unitedbunk

ICE Low Sulphur Gasoil

LGOc1

Diesel ARA Barge Crack(per barrel)

$38.68

Diesel spread

LGOc1-LGOc2

