Europe Distillates-Diesel cracks weaken on trade values

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Northwest European diesel barge profit margins fell to around $39 a barrel on Monday on lower trade prices and as underlying crude values rose.
* Germany's economy ministry is optimistic that Kazakh oil can help supplement replacement crude oil shipments for the eastern German refinery at Schwedt that will no longer import Russian oil under European Union sanctions, it said on Monday.
* China's diesel and gasoline exports continued to surge in November, hitting their highest levels since June and May 2021 respectively, as refiners dashed to use up their 2022 export quotas and sell down rising inventory.
* Gasoil stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area were up 2% in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. ARA/
* Gasoil stocks also rose as buyers imported more from Russia ahead of a Feb. 5 ban on imports of refined Russian products, van Wageningen said.
* But overall diesel imports this month are set to fall compared with November.
* Diesel imports into Europe are so far set at 5.79 million tonnes in December, compared with a record total of 7.18 million in November, Refinitiv data showed.
Trades
Bids
Offers
Previous Session
Seller
Buyer
0.1 GO Barge
diffs fob ARA per tonne GO-ED-ARA
0.1 GO Cargo
diffs cif NWE per tonne GO-CND-NWE
0.1 GO Cargo
diffs cif Med per tonne GO-CND-MED
50ppm barge diffs fob ARA per tonne
GO50PPM-ED-ARA
Diesel
Trades
Bids
Offers
Previous Session
Seller
Buyer
Diesel barge
diffs fob ARA
Per tonne
ULSD10-BD-ARA
Jan +9-$10
Jan +$9-16
Jan +$9
Glencore
Vitol
Diesel cargo
diffs cif NWE
Per tonne
ULSD10-ANYD-NWE
CCM +$8
BP
Trafigura
Diesel cargo
diffs cif Med
per tonne
DL-CIFD-MED
Jet fuel
Trades
Bids
Offers
Previous Session
Seller
Buyer
Jet fuel barge
diffs fob FARAG
per tonne
JET-BD-ARA
Jan +$66
Jan +$65, Feb +$78
Jet fuel cargo
cif NWE per tonne
JET-CD-NWE
Jan +$60
Fuel Oil
Trades
Bids
Offers
Previous Session
Sell
Buy
0.5% barge fob ARA per tonne
$496-$497
$479-$482
Shell, Exxon, Mercuria
Mercuria, OEI, BP
3.5% barge
fob ARA per tonne HFO-ARA
$331-$333
Gunvor
BP, Unitedbunk
ICE Low Sulphur Gasoil
LGOc1
Diesel ARA Barge Crack(per barrel)
$38.68
Diesel spread
LGOc1-LGOc2
