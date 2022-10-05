Europe could struggle to refill gas storages after the winter, IEA's Birol says

HELSINKI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Europe's gas storages could have around 25-30% volume left at the end of the upcoming winter season but could face a difficult time refilling them ahead of the following winter, International Energy Agency chief Fatih Birol said on Wednesday.

