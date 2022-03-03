Europe could reduce imports of Russian gas by more than a third in a year -IEA

By Susanna Twidale and Kate Abnett

LONDON/BRUSSELS, March 3 (Reuters) - Europe could reduce its imports of Russian gas by more than a third within a year, The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday, announcing a 10-point plan to cut the bloc’s dependence on Russian gas.

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the European Union's top gas supplier, has sharpened concerns over supply disruptions and increased scrutiny of countries' reliance on imported fossil fuel.

“Nobody is under any illusions anymore. Russia’s use of its natural gas resources as an economic and political weapon show Europe needs to act quickly to be ready to face considerable uncertainty over Russian gas supplies next winter,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.

Europe typically relies on Russia for around 40% of its gas and while Russian gas deliveries have stayed steady since the invasion, prices have spiked to record highs on fears Moscow could curb supply or EU sanctions could target Russia's energy exports.

The benchmark Dutch front-month gas price TRNLTTFMc1 hit a record high of 199 euros per megawatt hour on Thursday morning, almost doubling over the past week.

Measures proposed on Thursday include not signing any new gas supply contracts with Russia, replacing Russian supply with alternative sources, introducing minimum gas storage obligations and accelerating the deployment of new wind and solar projects.

Energy efficiency measures should be accelerated, and consumers should be encouraged to use less gas for heating. Turning down thermostats by 1 degree Celsius could save some 10 billion cubic metres of gas a year, the IEA said.

“Taken together, these (10) steps could reduce the European Union’s imports of Russian gas by more than 50 billion cubic metres, or over one-third, within a year,” the IEA said.

The European Commission will next week propose extra measures to reduce Europe’s reliance on Russian gas and buffer countries against supply and price shocks.

A draft of the EU plan, seen by Reuters, said the EU will coordinate measures to ensure countries fill gas storage to a minimum level ahead of winter, and propose measures to speed up wind and solar projects.

The EU is currently negotiating a raft of new climate change policies - including targets to expand renewable energy and curb energy demand faster - which Brussels has billed as the lasting solution to cut dependence on imported fossil fuels.

The proposals would cut EU reliance on gas by 23% by 2030, though they are not in force yet so would not help with a short-term supply crunch.

The IEA plan also said countries could enact short-term measures on windfall profits made by companies from high gas prices with the proceeds used to help protect customers from high energy prices.

The European Commission is also expected to propose that member countries tax the profits energy companies made from recent gas price spikes and invest the revenue in renewable energy and energy-saving renovations.

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale and Kate Abnett; editing by Jason Neely, Kirsten Donovan)

