Europe could reduce imports of Russian gas by more than a third in a year -IEA

By Susanna Twidale and Kate Abnett

LONDON/BRUSSELS, March 3 (Reuters) - Europe could reduce its imports of Russian gas by more than a third within a year, The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday, announcing a 10-point plan to cut the bloc’s dependence on Russian gas.

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the European Union's top gas supplier, has sharpened concerns over supply disruptions and increased scrutiny of countries' reliance on imported fossil fuel.

“Nobody is under any illusions anymore. Russia’s use of its natural gas resources as an economic and political weapon show Europe needs to act quickly to be ready to face considerable uncertainty over Russian gas supplies next winter,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.

Europe typically relies on Russia for around 40% of its gas and while Russian gas deliveries have stayed steady since the invasion, prices have spiked to record highs on fears Moscow could curb supply or EU sanctions could target Russia's energy exports.

The benchmark Dutch front-month gas price TRNLTTFMc1 hit a record high of 199 euros per megawatt hour on Thursday morning, almost doubling over the past week.

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale and Kate Abnett; editing by Jason Neely)

((susanna.twidale@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 5424753;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.