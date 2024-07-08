Europe Challenges SpaceX’s Dominance with New Rocket Launch

Over the years, Elon Musk’s SpaceX has grown to become a dominant force in the global space market, whether for satellite launches, ferrying astronauts to space, or providing vital communication services via its Starlink. However, Europe, one of SpaceX’s key customers, is counting on a major rocket launch of its own this week to regain its space autonomy.

SpaceX’s Dominance

Recently, SpaceX’s tender offer for its shares valued the company at approximately $210 billion, setting a record for an American company and highlighting SpaceX’s growing global importance. The company has consistently outmaneuvered competitors such as Boeing (NYSE:BA) in executing successful space missions for NASA. Last month, SpaceX secured an $843 million contract to manage the deorbiting of the International Space Station (ISS). SpaceX will develop a spacecraft to guide the ISS out of orbit after its planned retirement in 2030.

Europe’s Challenges and SpaceX’s New Hope

Importantly, SpaceX has also risen to prominence in Europe by launching vital satellites for regional establishments and providing internet services in Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia. However, Europe is aiming to reduce dependence on any single provider in this critical sector and is pinning hopes on a major rocket launch this week to achieve that goal.

The Ariane 6 will mark Europe’s first rocket launch in nearly a year. While its predecessor, the Ariane 5, successfully deployed the James Webb Telescope in 2021, the retirement of the Ariane 5 has left a significant gap in Europe’s space capabilities. The region faced additional challenges after Russia terminated its space cooperation with Europe amid the Ukraine conflict.

The launch of Ariane 6 follows years of delays. SpaceX, meanwhile, maintains a special edge over its potential competitors with its reusable rockets and competitive pricing.

Is Tesla a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Meanwhile, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Musk’s other major endeavor, is on a growth trajectory of its own. The stock has climbed by nearly 45% over the past three months. Overall, the Street has a Hold consensus rating on Tesla, alongside an average TSLA price target of $184.41.

