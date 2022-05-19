Europe cannot switch off Russian energy in one go, says Russia's Novak

Europe will not be able to switch off Russian energy in one go and needs to think about where it can find energy volumes to replace those it rejects from Moscow, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

Speaking at a forum, Novak said Russia exports around 4 million barrels of oil per day to Europe which will face more expensive non-Russian supply if it walks away from Russian energy.

