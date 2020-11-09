Europe better prepared for ensuring COVID-19 vaccine reaches population- Sanofi CEO

Contributor
Matthias Blamont Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Europe is much better prepared when it comes to ensuring a COVID-19 vaccine reaches the population, the head of drugmaker Sanofi said on Monday.

PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Europe is much better prepared when it comes to ensuring a COVID-19 vaccine reaches the population, the head of drugmaker Sanofi SASY.PA said on Monday.

Chief Executive Paul Hudson was speaking at a Financial Times event.

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont, Writing by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Louise Heavens)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters