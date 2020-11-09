Europe better prepared for ensuring COVID-19 vaccine reaches population- Sanofi CEO

PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Europe is much better prepared when it comes to ensuring a COVID-19 vaccine reaches the population, the head of drugmaker Sanofi SASY.PA said on Monday.

Chief Executive Paul Hudson was speaking at a Financial Times event.

