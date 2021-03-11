US Markets
LLY

Europe begins review of Eli Lilly's antibodies for COVID-19

Contributor
Muvija M Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

Europe's medicines regulator said on Thursday it had initiated a rolling review of data on antibodies bamlanivimab and etesemivab being developed by U.S. company Eli Lilly to treat COVID-19.

March 11 (Reuters) - Europe's medicines regulator said on Thursday it had initiated a rolling review of data on antibodies bamlanivimab and etesemivab being developed by U.S. company Eli Lilly to treat COVID-19.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it was yet to evaluate the full dataset, adding it was too early to draw any conclusions regarding the benefit-risk balance of the medicines. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;)) Keywords: HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/EUROPE ELI LILLY (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular