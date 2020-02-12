Europe & Bear Emerging Markets: 2 ETFs to Watch on Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, U.S. stocks soared higher on easing coronavirus scare. Among the top ETFs, investors saw SPY gain 0.2%, DIA nudge up 0.01% and QQQ move 0.02% higher on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most recent trading session. This could make these ETFs ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

IEUR: Volume 3.04 Times Average

This Europe equity ETF was in the spotlight as around 1.55 million shares moved hands compared with an average 505,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as the fund gained 0.8% in the last session. IEUR has gained 0.1% in a month’s time.

EDZ: Volume 2.94 Times Average

This triple leveraged bear emerging market ETF was under the microscope as about 732,000 shares moved hands. This compares with average trading volume of roughly 259,000 shares and came as EDZ lost 3.9% in the trading session. The big move was largely the result of an ease in the coronavirus scare. EDZ added 12.8% over the past month.

