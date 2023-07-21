News & Insights

Europe auto and parts sector gains from China steps to boost car sales

July 21, 2023 — 04:10 am EDT

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Europe's automobile and parts sector .SXAP rose on Friday after China unveiled steps to boost car sales, as it tries to shore up a sluggish economy, while Volvo Cars VOLCARb.ST results also supported the sector.

The STOXX 600 car and parts index rose 0.36%, and was set for a modest weekly gain of 0.2%.

Chinese authorities announced measures aimed at boosting sales of automobiles and electronics, but those steps fell short of impressing investors, who have been clamouring for stronger stimulus.

Sweden-based automaker Volvo Cars VOLCARb.ST, majority-owned by China's Geely Holding [RIC:RIC:GEELY.UL], gained the most after the car-maker forecast healthy demand for its vehicles despite pricing pressures. Its shares rose 6.8%.

France's Renault RENA.PA rose 1.6%.

