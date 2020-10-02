Markets
SNY

Europe Accepts Sanofi's Regulatory Submission For Enzyme Replacement Therapy For Pompe Disease

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said that the European Medicines Agency or EMA has accepted to review the Marketing Authorization Application of avalglucosidase alfa, an investigational enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of patients with Pompe disease.

The company expects to receive regulatory approval for the therapy in Europe in the second half of 2021.

Pompe disease is a rare, degenerative muscle disorder that can impact an individual's ability to move and breathe. It affects an estimated 50,000 people worldwide and can manifest at any age from infancy to late adulthood.

Avalglucosidase alfa has received Promising Innovative Medicine designation in UK, and also received U.S. Breakthrough Therapy designation earlier this year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNY SNYNF

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular