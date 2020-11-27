Europcar bonds rally after company announces massive debt restructuring

By Eleanor Duncan

LONDON, November 27 (IFR) - Car rental company Europcar's bonds rallied on Friday after the company announced that its creditors had agreed to slash its debt by €1.1bn, in return for shares and control of the company.

The French company, one of many in the travel sector to have been badly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, said on Thursday that it had entered an agreement to restructure its debt with the majority of its corporate lenders.

The agreement was struck with private equity firm Eurazeo, which holds a 30% stake in Europcar, as well as holders of the company's €600m 4.125% 2024 senior notes, its €450m 4% 2026 senior notes, its senior secured notes and investors in its €670m revolving credit facility and its €50m Credit Suisse facility.

Europcar's €500m 2.375% senior secured November 2022 notes, which will remain in place, rallied by 2 points to 96.2 bid. The bond's yield fell to 4.4%, down from 6.22%, according to MarketAxess data. The 2022s have security over the company's fleet, and are likely to be refinanced in 2021, said Spread Research analysts.

"We...see some upside potential if the restructuring plans are approved, stemming from a better credit profile with significantly lower leverage and better liquidity," wrote analysts. "This will allow the company to benefit strongly from the expected recovery of the travel industry...driven by the development and distribution of vaccines."

The agreement will see the company's €2bn debt cut in almost half, via a debt-to-equity swap in full of its 2024s, 2026s and its Credit Suisse Facility. Europcar said it is now aiming to bring its debt below 1.0x by 2023, down from 3.2x in 2019.

It will also see just over €500m of new cash pumped into the business, part of which will come from an equity contribution of €250m as well as new fleet financing of up to €225m.

Europcar will also refinance its revolving credit facility with a new €170m RCF and a €500m term loan.

"We see the restructuring plan as very positive for Europcar, as it will allow the company to operate with a much leaner structure, allowing it to perform the needed investments to continue growing and diversifying outside of France," wrote Spread Research analysts.

Investment funds Anchorage, Attestor, Diameter, King Street Capital and Marathon, which in recent months had bought up the Europcar bonds that will be converted into capital, will receive shares in exchange, Reuters reported.

As part of the deal, which will help the group shrink its gross debt from its current level of just over €2bn, the funds will hold between around 90% and 97% of Europcar once the debt-to-equity swap and capital hike is finalised.

The restructuring plan is expected to be implemented before the end of the first quarter in 2021.

(Reporting by Eleanor Duncan; Editing by Robert Hogg, Helene Durand)

((Eleanor.Duncan@refinitiv.com; +44 7827 252612))