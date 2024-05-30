EuropaCorp Sees Sales Dip but SVOD Grows

Europacorp (FR:ALECP) has released an update.

EuropaCorp reported a slight decline in annual consolidated sales to €35.3 million, a 6% decrease from the previous year, attributed to lower international sales of lineup films. Despite this, TV and SVOD sales in France saw an 18% increase, bolstered by strong catalogue performances. The company is optimistic with an upcoming English-language film set for release and two others in production.

