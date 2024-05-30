News & Insights

Stocks

EuropaCorp Sees Sales Dip but SVOD Grows

May 30, 2024 — 02:20 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Europacorp (FR:ALECP) has released an update.

EuropaCorp reported a slight decline in annual consolidated sales to €35.3 million, a 6% decrease from the previous year, attributed to lower international sales of lineup films. Despite this, TV and SVOD sales in France saw an 18% increase, bolstered by strong catalogue performances. The company is optimistic with an upcoming English-language film set for release and two others in production.

For further insights into FR:ALECP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.