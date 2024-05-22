News & Insights

Stocks

EuroPacific Excels in Initial Copper Deposit Drilling

May 22, 2024 — 02:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Goldplay Mining, Inc. (TSE:EUP) has released an update.

EuroPacific Metals Inc. reports outstanding initial assay results from the first drill hole at the Miguel Vacas Copper Project in Southern Portugal, with an intercept of 22.8m at 2.76% Cu, including a high-grade section of 9m at 7.49% Cu. These results not only confirm the high-grade nature of the deposit but also suggest a potential northern extension. The company anticipates further results as they continue their 2024 exploration program.

For further insights into TSE:EUP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.