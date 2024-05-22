EuroPacific Excels in Initial Copper Deposit Drilling

Goldplay Mining, Inc. (TSE:EUP) has released an update.

EuroPacific Metals Inc. reports outstanding initial assay results from the first drill hole at the Miguel Vacas Copper Project in Southern Portugal, with an intercept of 22.8m at 2.76% Cu, including a high-grade section of 9m at 7.49% Cu. These results not only confirm the high-grade nature of the deposit but also suggest a potential northern extension. The company anticipates further results as they continue their 2024 exploration program.

