Europa Oil & Gas Reports AGM Results

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc announced that all ordinary resolutions were successfully passed during their 2024 Annual General Meeting, while the special resolutions did not meet the required threshold for approval. This outcome highlights the company’s ongoing governance and strategic focus as it continues to explore and produce oil and gas in West Africa, the UK, and Ireland.

