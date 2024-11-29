News & Insights

Europa Oil & Gas Reports AGM Results

November 29, 2024 — 08:57 am EST

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) (GB:EOG) has released an update.

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc announced that all ordinary resolutions were successfully passed during their 2024 Annual General Meeting, while the special resolutions did not meet the required threshold for approval. This outcome highlights the company’s ongoing governance and strategic focus as it continues to explore and produce oil and gas in West Africa, the UK, and Ireland.

