Europa Oil & Gas CEO Increases Shareholding

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) (GB:EOG) has released an update.

Europa Oil & Gas’s CEO, William Holland, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 697,484 shares at 0.75 pence each, bringing his total holdings to approximately 0.596% of the company’s share capital. This move reflects confidence in the company’s prospects and could interest investors looking at insider buying trends.

