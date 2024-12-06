Europa Metals Seeks Funding for Viridian Acquisition

Europa Metals Limited (GB:EUZ) has released an update.

Europa Metals Ltd has provided an update on its proposed acquisition of Viridian Metals’ Tynagh project, emphasizing ongoing efforts to secure funding. The company’s shares are temporarily suspended on the AIM market pending full disclosure of the transaction details. Investors are advised to stay cautious while trading on the JSE.

