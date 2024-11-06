Europa Metals Ltd Announces Annual General Meeting

Europa Metals Limited (GB:EUZ) has released an update.

Europa Metals Ltd has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, set to take place on November 29, 2024, in London. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and can view the meeting details and related documents on the company’s website. The record date for voting eligibility is November 22, 2024.

