News & Insights

Stocks

Europa Metals Ltd Announces Annual General Meeting

November 06, 2024 — 05:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Europa Metals Limited (GB:EUZ) has released an update.

Europa Metals Ltd has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, set to take place on November 29, 2024, in London. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and can view the meeting details and related documents on the company’s website. The record date for voting eligibility is November 22, 2024.

For further insights into GB:EUZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.