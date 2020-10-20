Euronext's stock markets resume trading after previous day's glitches

Adds background and detail

PARIS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The European stock markets run by Euronext ENX.PA resumed normal trading on Tuesday, as Euronext aimed to restore full services after it was plagued by technical glitches the previous day.

The Paris, Lisbon, Brussels and Amsterdam cash stock markets all functioned as per normal at the start of trading on Tuesday, with shares in Euronext itself dipping by 0.4 percent.

Euronext had suffered two glitches, one that froze morning transactions on Monday in Amsterdam, Brussels, Lisbon and Paris and then another one at the close.

"Post session has run successfully and Euronext is in a position to ensure smooth market opening," the operator said in a statement on Tuesday.

It added, however, that transactions on Oct. 19 after 1730 Central European Time (CET) were not valid and that closing prices present in its Euronext File Service should be discarded.

Monday's glitches were the latest in a string of breakdowns on international exchanges this year.

These included a hardware failure this month at the Tokyo Stock Exchange, cyberattacks on New Zealand's stock exchange NZX.NZ, and a software glitch at Germany's electronic trading platform Xetra, managed by Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE.

Earlier this month, Euronext agreed to buy Borsa Italiana from the London Stock Exchange LSE.L for 4.3 billion euros ($5.1 billion) in cash, in a major expansion of Euronext's network of European trading platforms.

