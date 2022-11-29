Commodities
Euronext's commodities trading halted by technical hitch

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

November 29, 2022 — 06:00 am EST

Written by Gus Trompiz and Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Financial markets operator Euronext ENX.PA said on Tuesday that trading in its commodity derivatives, which include its flagship milling wheat futures contract BL2c1, had been halted by a technical incident.

The incident occurred at 10:46 a.m. Central European Time (0946 GMT), just after the opening of Tuesday's session, Euronext said in a notice, adding that its other market divisions were trading as normal.

In a follow-up notice, the exchange said that order entries on commodities contracts would be enabled at 11:45 a.m. and the contracts would go into a tradable phase at 12:00 p.m.

Euronext's commodity markets also include rapeseed COMc1 and maize (corn) EMAc1 futures.

