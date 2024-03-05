News & Insights

Commodities
ENX

Euronext's commodities head Kennedy to leave exchange

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

March 05, 2024 — 11:33 am EST

Written by Gus Trompiz for Reuters ->

Corrects spelling of Maisonneuve's name in paragraph 2

PARIS, March 5 (Reuters) - Nicholas Kennedy, Euronext's ENX.PA head of commodities for the past six years, is to leave the European exchange, Euronext said on Tuesday.

Kennedy will be succeeded by Robin Maisonneuve, who will take up his new role on April 1 after joining Euronext last year as chief of staff to the CEO and head of special projects, Euronext said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.