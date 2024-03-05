Euronext's commodities head Kennedy to leave exchange

Corrects spelling of Maisonneuve's name in paragraph 2

PARIS, March 5 (Reuters) - Nicholas Kennedy, Euronext's ENX.PA head of commodities for the past six years, is to leave the European exchange, Euronext said on Tuesday.

Kennedy will be succeeded by Robin Maisonneuve, who will take up his new role on April 1 after joining Euronext last year as chief of staff to the CEO and head of special projects, Euronext said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

