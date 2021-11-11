Euronext wheat touches 13-year high on Russian export curbs

Updates prices, trader comment

HAMBURG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - March milling wheat BL2H2 on the Paris Euronext exchange hit a 13-year high in Thursday trade, continuing strength this week on reports that Russia is planning more grain export restrictions, traders said.

The contract hit 292.75 euros a tonne on Thursday, the highest price on a second-month position on Euronext BL2c2 since February 2008 and above a previous 13-1/2 year high of 290 euros hit on Wednesday. GRA/EU

At 1210 GMT the contract was up 2.75 euros, or 0.9%, at 292.50 euros.

Russia, the world's biggest wheat exporter, could increase grain export taxes if international prices rise sharply and also plans to set grain export quotas for the first half of 2022, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Wednesday.

Less-traded Euronext December wheat BL2Z1 also hit a contract high on Thursday, rising to of 297.50 euros and moving close to the psychologically important 300 euro level.

“It looks like the Russian government is getting serious about restraining wheat exports to cool domestic prices, with the export quotas early in 2022 getting a lot of attention,” one German trader said.

“This could push more wheat export demand to the EU at a time of tight supplies after poor harvests in several countries this summer.”

($1 = 0.8648 euros)

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.