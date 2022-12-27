Euronext wheat holds firm, rapeseed jumps

PARIS, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Euronext wheat extended gains on Tuesday to its highest in over three weeks, supported by the risk of frost damage to U.S. crops and brisk export loading in France, while rapeseed climbed 3% as easing Chinese COVID-19 restrictions buoyed oilseed markets.

March wheat BL2H3 on Paris-based Euronext was up 0.6% at 313.50 euros ($333.85) a tonne by 1613 GMT.

It earlier reached its highest since Dec. 1 at 315.00, surpassing a previous three-week peak on Friday.

Euronext resumed trading on Tuesday after a holiday closure on Monday. Volumes were light with many participants still away from their desks for the Christmas and New Year period.

Extreme winter weather in the United States fuelled a rally in Euronext prices last week after they had fallen to nine-month lows earlier in December. GRA/EU

With arctic conditions subsiding in U.S. crop plains, traders were watching to see the extent of crop damage.

Euronext was also underpinned by a busy export programme in France, swollen by cargoes for China. GRAIN/SHP/FR

Scheduled loadings were set to bring the volume of French soft wheat shipped outside the European Union this season to about 7.3 million tonnes by end-December, or some 70% of expected 2022/23 exports at the halfway stage of the season. FRWHEAT/PORTS

An import tender by Egypt on Tuesday underlined Black Sea competition, with Russian wheat offered the cheapest and no offers of French wheat made.

However, reaction to the tender, in which results were still pending, was muted as traders saw the holiday period and specific terms affecting participation.

"I think the tender terms are more difficult than usual with offers having to be submitted and to stay under consideration for up to 48 hours with no negotiations because of the World Bank finance," one trader said.

"You probably cannot read a lot into the GASC tender this time."

February rapeseed COMG3 was up 3.3% at 585.25 euros a tonne, after also reaching its highest since Dec. 1.

News that China would roll back border restrictions as it jettisons a zero-COVID policy boosted demand sentiment in commodity markets, including oilseeds. POI/

($1 = 0.9391 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; editing by David Evans)

