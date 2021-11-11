Euronext wheat hits 14-year high on Russian export restrictions plan

US Markets

Most-traded March milling wheat on the Paris Euronext exchange hit new 14-year highs on Thursday, supported by reports Russia is planning tougher grain export restrictions, traders said.

The contract hit 296.00 euros ($339.48) a tonne on Thursday, the highest price on a second-month position on Euronext BL2c2 since September 2007 and above a previous 13-1/2 year high of $290.00 euros hit on Wednesday. GRA/EU

At 1454 GMT the contract was up 1.9% or 5.5 euros at 295.25 euros. Less-traded Euronext December wheat BL2Z1 also hit a contract high on Thursday of 300.50 euros, over the psychologically important 300 euro level.

Russia, the world's biggest wheat exporter, could increase grain export taxes if international prices rise sharply and also plans to set grain export quotas for the first half of 2022, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Wednesday.

