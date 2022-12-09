Euronext wheat eases back towards 300 euros

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Euronext wheat fell on Friday in light trade as cheaper Black Sea supplies continued to curb prices while participants adjusted positions before the expiry of December futures.

The market was also awaiting widely followed world crop forecasts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) towards the end of the session.

That brought it back towards Tuesday's low of 299.75 euros, a weakest second-month price BL2c2 since Feb. 25, although dealers said 300 euros remained a strong support floor.

Front-month December futures BL2Z2 on Euronext, which expire on Monday, were down 1.3% at 304.00 euros in small volumes.

Chicago wheat Wv1 edged down as weekly U.S. export figures near the low end of market expectations kept attention on ample supplies from the Black Sea region and Australia. GRA/

News that Egypt had bought 260,000 tonnes of Russian wheat via private talks on Thursday underscored competition from Black Sea supplies, despite disruption caused by the war in Ukraine.

"The price weakness seen since October has been driven by a better-than-expected production outcome from the Northern Hemisphere harvest, especially from Russia," Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, said in a note.

However, Euronext remained underpinned by previous export sales for European Union wheat, including large French sales to China that are expected to drive a busy year-end port loading programme. GRAIN/SHP/FR

Cold weather in Europe was being monitored, although snow cover in northern regions and the absence of deep frosts were seen limiting risks of crop damage.

In France, 97% of soft wheat was in good or excellent condition in the week to Dec. 5, farm office FranceAgriMer said in its last weekly update before the winter dormancy period.

($1 = 0.9499 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.