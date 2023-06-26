News & Insights

Euronext to sell 11.1% stake in LCH SA to LCH Group

June 26, 2023 — 02:25 am EDT

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Victor Goury-Laffont for Reuters ->

PARIS, June 26 (Reuters) - European stock market operator Euronext ENX.PA said on Monday it had agreed to sell its 11.1% stake in the European operations of clearing company LCH SA to LCH Group Holdings, for 111 million euros ($121.1 million).

The Amsterdam and Paris-based platform said in a statement that the transaction will lead to a 40 million euro tax-exempt non-underlying capital gain in the company's third-quarter results.

Euronext entered LCH SA's capital in 2017, exchanging a 2.3% stake in LCH Group for an 11.1% share in LCH SA.

"The price has been defined by an independent expert, in accordance with the pre-agreed terms for the buy back", Euronext added.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Victor Goury-Laffont; Editing by Kim Coghill and Louise Heavens)

