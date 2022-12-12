Euronext to modify corn futures quality criteria

PARIS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Exchange operator Euronext ENX.PA said on Monday it will amend certain quality specifications for its corn futures contract 0#EMA: to align them with market standards.
Starting with the November 2023 position, Euronext will apply basic limits of 5% for broken grains and 3.5% for total impurities, it said in a market notice.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Jan Harvey)
