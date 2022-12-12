Euronext to modify corn futures quality criteria

PARIS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Exchange operator Euronext ENX.PA said on Monday it will amend certain quality specifications for its corn futures contract 0#EMA: to align them with market standards.

Starting with the November 2023 position, Euronext will apply basic limits of 5% for broken grains and 3.5% for total impurities, it said in a market notice.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.