Euronext to buy control of Nordics power market operator Nord Pool

PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - European stock market operator Euronext ENX.PA has agreed to buy control of Nordics-focused power market firm Nord Pool, in a deal worth 850 million Norwegian crowns ($93 million) on an enterprise value basis.

Euronext, which earlier this year bought the Oslo Borse, said on Thursday that it had agreed to buy 66% of Nord Pool's share capital and voting rights.

Nord Pool group was created in 1993 and offers power trading, clearing, settlement and associated services in both day-ahead and intraday physical energy markets.

($1 = 9.1609 Norwegian crowns)

