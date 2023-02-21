ENX

Euronext to appoint new CEO, chairman of Brussels branch

February 21, 2023 — 12:20 pm EST

Written by Dina Kartit, edited by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Tomasz Janowski for Reuters ->

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Euronext ENX.PA said on Tuesday that it will appoint Benoit van den Hove as chief executive and chairman of Euronext Brussels, subject to approval by the supervisory board during the firm's annual general meeting on May 17.

He will succeed Vincent Van Dessel as chief executive of Euronext Brussels on July 1 and as Chairman of Euronext Brussels on Dec. 1, Euronext said in statement.

Benoit van den Hove is currently head of listing for Belgium and Luxembourg at Euronext.

(Reporting by Dina Kartit, edited by Charlotte Van Campenhout and Tomasz Janowski)

((Dina.Kartit@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.