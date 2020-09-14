Euronext Submits Non-binding Offer To Buy Borsa Italiana From LSE - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Euronext (ENXB.BE, ENX.BR, ENX.AS, ENX.PA) Monday confirmed that it has submitted a non-binding offer to London Stock Exchange Group plc to acquire Borsa Italiana.

The partnership includes CDP Equity and Intesa Sanpaolo. The company said there can be no certainty about a deal.

It is expected that the proposed combination of Borsa Italiana and Euronext would create a leading player in continental European capital markets. Following a deal, Italy would be the largest revenue contributor to the enlarged Euronext group.

The company said, "This transformational project would effectively position the newly formed group to deliver the ambition of further building the backbone of the Capital Markets Union in Europe, while at the same time supporting local economies."

Euronext added that it will make a further announcement as and when appropriate.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.