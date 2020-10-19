Euronext says trading in all products halted due to technical issue

US Markets
Euronext said on Monday that trading has been halted in all its cash and derivates products due to a technical issue.

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Euronext ENX.PA said on Monday that trading has been halted in all its cash and derivates products due to a technical issue.

"We are working to resolve this issue and we will provide an update as soon as possible regarding the expected pre-opening time and resumption of trading," the exchange operator said.

