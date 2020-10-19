Euronext says trading in all products halted due to technical issue

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Euronext ENX.PA said on Monday that trading has been halted in all its cash and derivates products due to a technical issue.

"We are working to resolve this issue and we will provide an update as soon as possible regarding the expected pre-opening time and resumption of trading," the exchange operator said.

