Euronext says Soufflet silo not available for March futures delivery

Gus Trompiz Reuters
PARIS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Grain group Soufflet's Socomac silo in Rouen will be unavailable for deliveries against Euronext's ENX.PA March 2022 wheat futures due to maintenance work, Euronext said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)

