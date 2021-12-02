Euronext says Soufflet silo not available for March futures delivery

PARIS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Grain group Soufflet's Socomac silo in Rouen will be unavailable for deliveries against Euronext's ENX.PA March 2022 wheat futures due to maintenance work, Euronext said on Thursday.

