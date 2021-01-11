Euronext resolves technical glitch in index derivatives trading

Adds latest update from Euronext

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Stock exchange operator Euronext ENX.PA said on Monday it a had resolved a technical issue that affected index derivatives trading.

France's CAC 40 future contracts FCEc1 were among products that failed to open on time for trade on Monday morning, while trading on other futures indices run by the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse were trading normally.

Euronext said the issue was resolved and Dutch and French future contracts would start trading from 0735 GMT.

The glitch comes after a major technical outage on Euronext in October hampered trading on its exchanges in Amsterdam, Brussels, Lisbon and Paris.

