Markets

Euronext To Repurchase 270,000 Shares Under Long-term Incentive Plan

June 10, 2026 — 01:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA), on Tuesday announced a share repurchase programme to buyback 270,000 of its own shares as part of its long-term incentive plans.

The share repurchases will commence on June 10 and end no later than June 29.

The programme will be carried out under the authorization granted by Euronext shareholders at the company's annual general meeting on May 20.

The programme will be implemented and managed by an independent agent.

On Tuesday, Euronext closed trading 0.21% higher at EUR 141.10 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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