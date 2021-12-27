US Markets

Euronext rapeseed hits record on tight stocks, strong demand- traders

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

PARIS/HAMBURG, Dec 27 (Reuters) - February rapeseed COMG2 on the Paris Euronext exchange hit a new record high on Monday, continuing strength before Christmas on tight old crop supplies, strong demand and dry weather threatening South American soybean production regions, traders said.

The contract hit a record 778.50 euros ($881.03) a tonne on Monday following the previous record of 760.00 euros a tonne hit on Dec. 24.

At 1428 GMT the contract was still up 26.75 euros or 3.5% at 778.50 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.8836 euros)

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Michael Hogan, editing by Louise Heavens)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

