Euronext rapeseed hits record on tight stocks, strong demand- traders

PARIS/HAMBURG, Dec 27 (Reuters) - February rapeseed COMG2 on the Paris Euronext exchange hit a new record high on Monday, continuing strength before Christmas on tight old crop supplies, strong demand and dry weather threatening South American soybean production regions, traders said.

The contract hit a record 778.50 euros ($881.03) a tonne on Monday following the previous record of 760.00 euros a tonne hit on Dec. 24.

At 1428 GMT the contract was still up 26.75 euros or 3.5% at 778.50 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.8836 euros)

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Michael Hogan, editing by Louise Heavens)

