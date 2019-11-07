Euronext Q3 profits rise, driven by Oslo Bors consolidation

Maya Nikolaeva Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Pan-European stock exchange operator Euronext on Thursday reported a 26% rise in third-quarter net profit, helped by its acquisition of Nordic exchange Oslo Bors, and reiterated it would pursue more potential acquisitions.

Euronext, which operates bourses in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London, Lisbon and Dublin, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 23% to 108 million euros ($119.24 million) year-on-year.

Euronext unveiled in October a new set of financial targets for 2019-2022, saying it aimed to grow sales by 2% to 3% a year over the period.

It has also said it is open to transformational deals in a bid to boost its dominance in the European capital markets union.

"Euronext will continue to seek external diversification opportunities," the company said on Thursday.

($1 = 0.9057 euros)

(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva, Editing by Sarah White)

